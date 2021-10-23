Student abuse case: Mufti Aziz’s bail plea dismissed

LAHORE: An Additional District and Sessions Court on Friday dismissed the post-arrest bail petition of former Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) leader Mufti Azizur Rehman in a case of sexually abusing a madrasa student. The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Naeem dismissed the bail of said accused. Earlier, a magisterial court had also refused to grant bail to Mufti Aziz.
