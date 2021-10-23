Wait for notification continues

ISLAMABAD: The notification confirming the appointment of the new Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) director-general has still not been issued, despite Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid’s assurances that the issue would be resolved by Friday.

Talking to newsmen on October 17, Rashid had said that there was no rift between the government and the establishment over the issue of critical appointments.

The interior minister had said that all issues related to the appointment of the ISI chief were settled to the mutual satisfaction of the army and the Prime Minister’s Office. At the time, the minister said the appointment would be confirmed by “next Friday.”

However, the notification had not yet been issued till the time this report was submitted, passed midnight Friday. The apparent deadlock between the government and the military over critical appointment has provided arsenal to opposition parties, who have been holding large demonstrations against the inflation and the recent hike in prices of commodities. Opposition leaders say that by allowing the deadlock to persist, the prime minister was weakening vital institutions of the country.