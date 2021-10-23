Song for cricket lovers

LAHORE: Qamar Saleem, financial executive and singer/musician, has released a cricket anthem Khelein for T20 World Cup. The song speaks not only about the game of cricket but also of its impact on the lives of its followers.According to Qamar, it’s not about winning or losing rather about playing the game and rejoicing.

The song is a heartfelt tribute to every single youngster or enthusiast who takes to the smallest of streets, the darkest of alleys and the roughest of fields and lights it up with cricket. It is about the love for a game that despite physical challenges thrives and provides a fighting spirit even in the face of life’s handicaps. The singer said Khelein is dedicated to the heroes on the streets, the rise in girls making their mark, the vibrant youth, cricket enthusiast children, and all the elderly whose fondest memories include playing cricket in school, college, with friends, during Ramadan, at work, social occasions and eventually just sitting and watching in

ecstasy as parents and grandparents.