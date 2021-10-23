Fauzia brings in yet another new idea in art

Islamabad:Since she ventured in the field of visual art back in early ‘90s Fauzia Minallah is not shy of experimenting starting from Taxila slate carvings to paintings, sculpting and now fabric printing!

Passionately in love with mother nature and a stubborn activist for women rights, Fauzia recently arranged her second open air exhibition and poetry recital by famous poetess Kishwar Nahid under the centuries old banyan tree, now a protected ‘monument’ by the Environment Wing of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in the sprawling F-9 Park.

Large banner-like paintings of Noor Muqadam, Quratul Ain, Saima, Qandeel Baloch and many others on fabric panels, symbolizing traditional ‘dupatta’, hung strategically around the trunk of banyan tree, floating in the late afternoon breeze. Fauzia said that these were fabric painted or embroidered, symbolizing ‘dupattas’. “Some of those were made on mosquito nets I bought in Germany,” Fauzia said.

A small but enthusiastic audience sat or kept on their feet, while listening to the latest resistance poetry of Kishwar Nahid to raise voice for women rights and against increasing incidents of violence against women. Kishawar recited two of her poems dedicated to women, an old one but internationally acknowledged ‘Hum Gunahgar Aurtain’ and the other a recent one, ‘Darakhtoon main chuppi baityan’.

The artist, Fauzia Minallah said that the exhibition was dedicated not only to the unfortunate victim of most gruesome violence, Noor Muqadam but every woman who has faced, facing or may face domestic or societal violence and harassment. “A young woman tried to escape for six times in Islamabad and there was not a single person with conscience to help her save her life. But we will continue to show and express our resentment and resistance over violence against women in the society,” Fauzia Minallah said. Niilofur Farrukh, a well-known art critique, historian and curator, who also was present on the occasion said that Kishwar Nahid and Fauzia Minallah are two very inspirational women and she felt privileged to be part of the show.

“The show, which is dedicated to the poetry of Kishwar Nahid combines Fauzia Minallah’s two main passions, conservation of the old trees of Islamabad and justice for victims of gender violence. “In the show we can see she has changed her medium from canvas to sheer fabric. Layering net and light material, she has painted and embroidered portraits of the victims of violence from all over Pakistan, from Qandil Baloch to Noor Muqadam,” said Niilofur Farrukh in her comments. “In her signature style, patterns made from dots flow over the images to both animate and decorate them. The restrained palette of black, white and grey highlights the tragedy of their suffering and death,” she observed in her remarks.