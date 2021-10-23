Admission for E-Rozgaar training

Rawalpindi:Admission for free E-Rozgaar Training Programme 2021 has been announced for unemployed youth of the Rawalpindi district. Applications are now open for E-Rozgaar Training Programme 2021 and the youngsters who have completed 16 years of education can get registered to become part of the training programme. The training programme was launched by the Youth Affairs and Sports Department Government of Punjab in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology Board.
