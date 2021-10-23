 
Saturday October 23, 2021
Lahore
October 23, 2021

LAHORE:The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1,098 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during last 24 hours. In these accidents, 22 people died, whereas 1,181 were injured. Out of this, 696 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 485 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

