Swedish teen rapper killed in Stockholm shooting

STOCKHOLM: Award-winning Swedish rapper Einar, who has topped the country’s charts, was shot and killed in Stockholm, police and media said on Friday as police hunted for suspects.
The 19-year-old Einar, who raps in Swedish, was the most streamed artist on Spotify in Sweden in 2019. He was shot several times outside an apartment building shortly before 11 pm (2100 GMT) on Thursday.
Ambulance personnel administered first aid but he died at the scene, Stockholm police spokeswoman Towe Hagg told AFP. Police have opened a murder investigation. "We are actively working to figure out why it happened and who can be behind it," Hagg said.
