Four officers reshuffled

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government reshuffled four officers on Thursday.
An official communique said Secretary for Inter-Provincial Coordination Nizamuddin (Grade- 21) was transferred and named Secretary Irrigation. Syed Nazar Hussain, a grade 20 officer, awaiting posting at the Establishment Department, was posted as secretary of Inter-provincial Coordination.
Likewise, Chairman, KP Textbook Board, Rashid Khan, a Grade-20 official, was transferred and made special secretary for Higher Education while Qadir Safi, a Grade-20 officer, replaced him as Chairman Text Book Board.
LAKKI MARWAT: Twenty-five retired employees of Tehsil Municipal Administration Lakki Marwat had not yet been paid...
PESHAWAR: Just two days prior to the completion of his four-year tenure as vice-chancellor, Dr Gul Zaman has convened...
PESHAWAR: A consultative session on Pakistan-Afghanistan trade was arranged by the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and...
PESHAWAR: A function was arranged at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture University Peshawar to mark ‘World Food...
NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak reconciled with his brother Member Provincial Assembly Liaqat...
PESHAWAR: The Qul of prominent gastroenterologist, Prof Dr Ikramullah Khan, is being observed today at his native...