Four officers reshuffled

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government reshuffled four officers on Thursday.

An official communique said Secretary for Inter-Provincial Coordination Nizamuddin (Grade- 21) was transferred and named Secretary Irrigation. Syed Nazar Hussain, a grade 20 officer, awaiting posting at the Establishment Department, was posted as secretary of Inter-provincial Coordination.

Likewise, Chairman, KP Textbook Board, Rashid Khan, a Grade-20 official, was transferred and made special secretary for Higher Education while Qadir Safi, a Grade-20 officer, replaced him as Chairman Text Book Board.