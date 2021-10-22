Rules for all

The Sindh High Court recently ruled that the minimum wage in Sindh should be Rs25,000 per month. However, past experience has shown that the minimum wage is enforced only in the big towns of the provinces. The honourable court should ensure that our esteemed parliamentarians and other feudal lords pay this minimum wage to all peasants and workers in their farms and factories located in small towns and rural areas.

Shakir Lakhani

Karachi