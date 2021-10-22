Moazzam vows to develop cycling

LAHORE: Pakistan Cycling Federation’s new secretary Moazzam Khan has vowed to develop the sport by organising more and more events.

Addressing a press conference along with PCF President Syed Azhar Ali Shah, Moazzam said that preparations for the Tour de Punjab Cycle Race are in the final stages in which cyclists from all over the country will be invited to participate. Bicycle races will also be held across the country, said Moazzam.

Moazzam said that through the first National Cycling Academy, ordinary cyclists will also be brought into the sport so that new talent can emerge.