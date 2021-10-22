LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) Directorate of Students’ Affairs organised Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference at the university’s Sheikh Zayed Islamic Centre.
Addressing the national conference, speakers said that success in this world and the hereafter could be achieved only by adopting the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Dean Faculty of Islamic Studies Dr Muhammad Hammad Lakhvi, researcher and scholar Dr Mohsin Naqvi, religious scholar Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi, Dr Muhammad Saad Siddiqui, PU Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion.
LAHORE: Government College University Lahore on Thursday held a walk and seminar to raise awareness about the breast...
LAHORE: University of Management and Technology held its 20th annual convocation, 2021, at UMT Greens on Thursday in...
LAHORE: National Assembly Parliamentary Committee for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Chairman Sher Ali Arbab has...
LAHORE: The Senior Tutor Office of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore, arranged students'...
LAHORE: Punjab IGP Rao Sardar Ali has said all-out efforts will be made to protect lives and property of people,...
LAHORE: Punjab University Examinations Department has issued notice that the paper number 2 of MA Persian Part-II...