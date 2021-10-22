LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) Directorate of Students’ Affairs organised Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference at the university’s Sheikh Zayed Islamic Centre.

Addressing the national conference, speakers said that success in this world and the hereafter could be achieved only by adopting the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Dean Faculty of Islamic Studies Dr Muhammad Hammad Lakhvi, researcher and scholar Dr Mohsin Naqvi, religious scholar Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi, Dr Muhammad Saad Siddiqui, PU Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion.