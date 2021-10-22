Qira’at, speech contest

LAHORE: The Senior Tutor Office of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore, arranged students' competitions to celebrate Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) in connection with Eid Milad on university’s all campuses. The contests included essay-writing, calligraphy, Qira’at and speeches.

Earlier, UVAS students participated in various competitions arranged by the Punjab government and won positions at provincial and divisional level. In Qira’at contest, Umamah Ashraf won 1st position at provincial level and Hafiz Muhammad Shakir stood 3rd at divisional level while Asima Sabir achieved 3rd position in speech contest at divisional level.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad lauded the students’ performance in these contests. He said that such extra-curricular activities are as important for students as the curricular activities for their character-building.