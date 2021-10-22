Sindh govt to set up plant at Jam Chakro landfill site

The Sindh government is working on a proposal to set up a plant at the Jam Chakro landfill site in Karachi for its solid waste energy project. A meeting was held in this regard under the chairmanship of Secretary Local Government Engineer Syed Najam Ahmad Shah in his office on Wednesday.
The implementation of the solid waste to energy conversion project was discussed at length in the meeting in which the energy secretary and the managing director of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board were also present. Shah said the project launched by the government to generate energy from waste would prove to be a milestone.
