NAB to hold inquiry against Punjab CM’s ex-principal secy

October 21, 2021

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore regional board has decided to hold a formal inquiry into assets beyond means investigation against Tahir Khurshid, former principal secretary to the Punjab chief minister.

