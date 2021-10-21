JS Bank and Embassy of Spain unveil ‘A Walk Through Spain’

ISLAMABAD: JS Bank and the Embassy of Spain jointly hosted the unveiling of a pictorial journey in the form of a coffee table book titled “A Walk Through Spain” by Pakistani artist Ammar Zaidi at the Spanish Ambassador’s Residence in Islamabad.

The ceremony was attended by leading representatives from the diplomatic corps, federal government, business community and civil society. Capturing the essence of Spain’s historical landscape and beauty, this photobook lays out a breath-taking timeline of the rich multicultural history of the country with the journey being undertaken at the behest of the Spanish Embassy to Pakistan.

Speaking at the event, Manuel Durán Giménez-Rico, Spanish Ambassador to Pakistan, said, “It is insightful to see how the history of Spain has been depicted. The author has brilliantly highlighted the intricacies and beauty of Spain’s diverse heritage. By fostering such avenues of inter-cultural exploration and sharing of experiences, we hope to strengthen the bond between the people of Pakistan and Spain.”

Thanking JS Bank for their support, the artist stated, “I reached out to JS Bank in light of their initiatives to support the arts and literary culture in Pakistan. There is no lack of talent in Pakistan and I hope my work inspires other authors to tell their stories, share their journeys and further enrich the literary landscape of our nation.”

Imran Haleem Shaikh, Chief Operating Officer – JS Bank, emphasised on the importance of such initiatives, saying, “JS Bank, as an institution dedicated to Pakistan and its people, is delighted to support the work of local artists. It is our hope that this contribution will deepen the ties between Pakistan and Spain and serve to further enhance our nation’s image as a centre of arts and learning on a global stage.”

JS Bank has continually undertaken efforts to support arts and literature in Pakistan. Over the years, the Bank has identified and nurtured artists, while also celebrating and showcasing their work at international and national platforms such as the Pakistan Pavilion at the Venice Biennale, the Karachi Biennale and more.