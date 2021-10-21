Three die of dengue fever in a day from ICT

Rawalpindi : The dengue fever has claimed another three lives from Islamabad Capital Territory in a day on Monday taking death toll from the federal capital to nine while well over 300 dengue fever cases have been reported from ICT and Rawalpindi district in the last two days taking tally from the region to 3,525.

The dengue fever is hitting population badly in the region particularly in the federal capital as all the nine deaths so far caused by dengue fever this year have been reported from ICT. Confirmation of 248 new cases from ICT in the last two days took tally to 2,337 while over 1,020 patients have so far been confirmed positive from Rawalpindi.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveal that the dengue fever has hit rural areas in the federal capital the worst with reports of 1,441 cases and seven deaths so far while from urban areas of the federal capital, a total of 896 patients have been confirmed positive of which two have died of the disease.

On Monday, two deaths due to dengue fever were reported from Tarnol while one patient died of the disease from Khada Market in Sector G-7/1.

District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia has advised people to follow SOPs for both dengue fever and COVID-19. He said that all the cases reported in the last two days have been responded by the teams of the health department.

From Rawalpindi district, over 60 patients have been confirmed positive for dengue fever in the last 48 hours while to date, the disease has caused no death from the district.