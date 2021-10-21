Prisoner dies

LAHORE: A 22-year-old inmate died under suspicious circumstances at Camp Jail on Thursday. The condition of the prisoner, Azmat Ali, a resident of Ghaziabad, deteriorated in the jail and he was removed to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. Police removed the body to morgue.

Body found: A 30-year-old man died under suspicious circumstances at Bhatti Gate on Thursday. A passerby spotted the man who was in unconscious condition and informed police. Police removed him to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. Police removed the body to morgue.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1,155 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during last 24 hours. In these accidents, nine people died, whereas 1,237 were injured. Out of this, 758 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 479 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.