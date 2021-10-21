 
Thursday October 21, 2021
Open court

Lahore
October 21, 2021

LAHORE: DIG Investigation held an open court in Green Town police station on Wednesday. He listened to the problems of the people and issued orders on the spot to solve them. All the divisional DSPs and the incharge investigations were also present in the open court.

