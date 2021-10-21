Robber killed in ‘encounter’

LAHORE: A suspected robber was killed in an alleged police encounter in Chung on Thursday.

In a usual statement, police said police received a tip-off that three suspected robbers were busy looting citizens after setting up a roadblock on Labour Colony Road. A heavy contingent of police reached the spot. On seeing the police party, the suspected robbers resorted to firing. A call was aired for backup of police parties from the adjacent areas. Police teams from Chung, Mangamandi and Sundar also reached the spot and started chasing the suspected robbers. They were encircled, and during an exchange of firing one suspected robbers was killed. Two of his accomplices reportedly managed to flee due to darkness. Police removed the body to morgue and seized a weapon being used by him. Police said the identity of the deceased dacoit was yet to be ascertained.

A case has been registered against the suspected robbers on complaint of Inspector Rashid Amin Butt.

wounded: A man was shot at and wounded in firing made by unidentified persons at Sabzazar on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Mujahid, was standing outside a factory when suddenly, unidentified motorcyclists appeared there and opened firing at him. He suffered bullet wounds. He was removed to hospital. Police have registered a murder case.

bikes recovered: Harbancepura police on Thursday arrested two suspected bike lifters and recovered four bikes from them.

The accused have been identified as Bilal and Kaif. Police recovered four bikes and spare parts of at least 10 bikes. They would steal bikes from different parts of the City and would sell their spare parts. A case has been registered against them.

robbers held: At least four suspected robbers were arrested by Civil Lines CIA on Thursday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sameer Javed, Taimoor, Talha and Adil. Police also recovered cash, three mobile phones and illegal weapons from their custody. Many cases have been traced to them. Police said that they were investigating the matter further.