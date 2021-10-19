Dengue situation under control in Pindi

Rawalpindi:District Health Officer Dr Ehsan Ghani on Monday said that 60 to 70 dengue cases were reported daily in the district, while the number of daily positive cases were 160 to 170 in 2019. He said though the prevailing situation of dengue spread was worrying but not out of control.

Dr Ehsan informed that most cases were surfaced in the district from those parts located near the Federal Capital, adding the areas considered high risk of dengue spread, including Dhoke Hassu, Hazara Colony, Dhoke Najju witnessed no case from there. The health officer said that we are expecting that temperature would decrease after last day rain but it still at 27 to 28 centigrade and when it does not come to 11 degrees C, the elimination of dengue breeding not take place, he added.

He expressed the hope that dengue fever patients would witness a decline as the weather gets colder in the coming days. Dr Ehsan advised the residents to be careful during the wee hours and evening as it was a suitable time for a mosquito bite.

Meanwhile, around 112 new dengue positive cases have been brought to the allied hospitals of the city during the last 48 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 1654 so far since the January of this year, who were provided with the required treatment and 1558 discharged after recovery.