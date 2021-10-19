Gold rates up Rs1,700/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose by Rs1,700 per tola on Monday. According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs119,700 per tola. Similarly, the 10-gram gold price increased by Rs1,457 to Rs102,623.

In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $4 to $1,763 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,430 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,226. Local jewelers claimed that rates in the local market remained lower by Rs500 per tola, compared with prices in the Dubai gold market.