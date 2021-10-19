Smugglers held, contraband items recovered

SUKKUR: Thatta Police have arrested two smugglers described as the main suppliers and dealers of Guttka and narcotics on Monday. According to police, both Hafiz Nazar Pathan and Qasim Pathan were the main suppliers of guttka, betel nuts, narcotics and illegal weapons. The police were tipped off about their attempt to smuggle contraband. They were intercepted near Gharo and a large amount of narcotics, Guttka, betel nuts, two hand grenades, two pistols, a car was recovered from their possession and an FIR was registered. Talking to media, SSP Thatta Dr. Muhammed Imran told that Thatta Police had launched an operation against drug peddlers and weapon smugglers.