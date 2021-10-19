Punjab starts crackdown on sugar smuggling

LAHORE/ MULTAN: The Punjab government has intensified crackdown on the smuggling of sugar, seizing a huge quantity of the sweetener being transported to Quetta illegally.

The Food Department foiled a bid to transport 900 Maunds of sugar to Quetta from JDW Sugar Mills (Unit-1) Rahim Yar khan. On a tip of the Special Branch, a team comprising Food Department and police impounded Truck No. TKK-686 carrying a huge quantity of sugar at a toll plaza near Chachran Sharif. An interrogation is underway from driver Ismail, resident of Takhatani bypass, Quetta.

The City District Administration, Multan, meanwhile, foiled sugar black-marketing and recovered 10,000-kg imported stock worth Rs 800,000 and arrested the stickpiler in a raid conducted by a heavy contingent of police on Monday, officials said.

The City District special teams foiled the bid to smuggle the sugar by grain market dealer Rashid Ismail through bogus retailers instead of supplying to citizens from the official sugar quota. A case was registered against him by sealing the shop.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan, Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mehmood and Secretary Market Committee took the above action. The accused dealer had purchased 200 sacks of sugar at government rates worth more than Rs. 860,000.

Multan Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan said that those who robbed the people of their rights would be punished and the smooth supply of sugar at Rs 90/kg to the citizens would continue.