NCOC Covid-19 update: National Covid infection rate drops

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of Covid-19 pandemic on Monday reported the lowest positive cases during the 24 hours amid decline in the national positivity ratio, disease trend and death rate.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), in a tweet on its official handle, shared the latest disease statistics. The nerve centre of the country in its fight against the pandemic wrote that some 39,902 tests were conducted across the country with 663 more people testing positive for the contagious disease.

The national Covid-19 positivity ratio during the 24 hours was recorded 1.66 percent. The Covid-19 positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify the infected individuals.

There were 1,913 Covid-19 infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various Covid-19 dedicated healthcare facilities of the country. During the past 24 hours, some 11 infected patients died due to the deadly virus, including those under treatment in the hospitals and in their respective quarantines or homes.