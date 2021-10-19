 
Tuesday October 19, 2021
Myanmar to free over 5,000 protesters after Asean snub

World
AFP
October 19, 2021

Yangon: Myanmar’s junta chief on Monday announced the release of more than 5,000 people jailed for protesting against a February coup, days after a regional bloc delivered a major snub to the military regime.

There has been chaos in Myanmar since the coup, with more than 1,100 civilians killed in a bloody crackdown on dissent and more than 8,000 arrested, according to a local monitoring group.

