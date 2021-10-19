Army crowned national baseball champs

ISLAMABAD: Pak Army Monday thrashed Wapda 7-0 to win the National Baseball Championship held at the Army Club Ground.

Arsalan Jamshaid scored two runs for Army with one each coming from Faqeer Hussain, Abdullah, Younis, Asad, and Wasim Akram. Faqeer and Arsalan smashed home runs in the process.

Islamabad beat Police 3-0 to win bronze. Mohammad Fayyaz, Azizur Rehman, and Mohammad Rehan scored one run each for Islamabad.

Army Sports Board Director Brig Ahmad Saeed was the guest of honour on the occasion. Pakistan Baseball Federation president Syed Fakhar Shah and chief guest Sheikh Mazhar Ahmed were also present on the occasion.

Also present on the occasion were Punjab Baseball Association president Dr Muhammad Hamood Lakhvi, Vice President Dr Shaheen Gulraiz, Syed Manzar Shah Divisional Sports Officer Rawalpindi.