One for the people

This refers to the article ‘The crisis deepens’ by Meeran Baloch (October 17). Just a few days from now, a vote of no-confidence will be held in the Balochistan Assembly regarding Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal. Whether the CM stays or is ousted, it is clear that a change will come in the assembly. However, the change in the assembly does not mean that there will be change for the people of Balochistan, who will remain isolated and deprived.

It would have been much better if the no-confidence motion was asked for and taken by the people and for the people. The angry members of the BAP and the coalition must settle their disputes, otherwise the political crises of Balochistan can never come to an end.

Zohaib Ahmed

Hub