Karak residents protest against lack of gas facility

KARAK: Protestors blocked Indus Highway with burning tyres for seven hours at Aberi Kala Chowk on Saturday.

Former MNA and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) activist Maulana Shah Abdul Aziz had announced armed protest outside the Central Processing Facility (CPF) in Banda Daud Shah a few days ago against the lack of gas facility in the district.

The JUI-F leader proceeded towards Banda Daud Shah to join the proposed protest along with the armed workers but the district administration stopped him at Amberi Kala.

Later, the workers blocked the main artery at Amberi Kala Chowk for seven hours. The protestors burnt tyres on the main road and long queues of vehicles were witnessed on both sides of the artery.

The enraged protestors also smashed the windscreens of several vehicles. Later, Assistant Commissioner Karak Hamid Iqbal negotiated with Shah Abdul Aziz and Khattak Zalmi president Khalid Khattak and after successful negotiations, the MNA was allowed to go to Banda Daud Shah.

Meanwhile, the protesters also blocked the main gate of CPF and restricted the movement of the oil and gas employees inside the facility. The protest continued till the filing of this report.