If you discuss Army at Dhobi Ghat, You’ll get ‘dhobi-ghat’ treatment, Rashid warns Maryam

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Sunday warned Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Vice President Maryam Nawaz that if she would discuss the Army at the Dhobi Ghat, she would get ‘dhobi-ghat’ treatment [traditional method of doing laundry].

Speaking to the media, he said that by discussing the Army and the institutions at public places, Maryam Nawaz was "digging her political grave". His remarks came a day after the opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement held a public rally in Faisalabad's Dhobi Ghat ground, where Maryam, who was representing the PMLN in the absence of party president Shehbaz Sharif, spoke at length and criticised the PTI government.

The minister warned Maryam that dragging the army into a debate at Dhobi Ghat or Lahore’s Mochi Gate will "result in a political smackdown similar to what occurs in a dhobi ghat" (when clothes are beaten with sticks while washing them).

He said Maryam’s moves to call out state institutions, and speak against the country’s leaders, was "foolish".

"With these judo karate-like manoeuvres with the aim to slander (institutions), she is digging her political grave," he remarked.

Sh Rashid said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is "going nowhere" and he would complete his five-year term. He also expressed his confidence that the PTI government would also return for the next tenure.

He said that ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, on the other hand, "hatched a plan to go to London" and was now "shedding crocodile’s tears".

The minister said the opposition parties were in a state of disappointment and stress as against their wishes, the present government was successfully running the state affairs. About development projects in Rawalpindi, the interior minister said they had fulfilled all promises made with the people like establishing 60 educational institutions, three universities and Nullah Lai projects.

He said the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had been given the task to check amassing of dollars in the country. He said 34 persons had been arrested besides ordering audit of five of major companies in that regard. He said that late Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was our national hero and on the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was given a state funeral.

He said the government had made all arrangements in Faisal Mosque; however, he was buried at H-8 graveyard as, according to his daughter Dina Khan, it was his own will.

Earlier, Sheikh Rashid visited the residence of late Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan and expressed his sympathies with his daughter and other family members.