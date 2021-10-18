Remember the promises?

Since the PTI has come into power, Pakistan has been reeling under the worst inflation, searing price hikes, low economic growth, high unemployment, political uncertainty, and diplomatic segregation. People are unable to purchase daily commodities. However, the incumbent government has been unable to help them.
Moreover, instead of creating jobs as he said he would, the prime minister’s policies have rendered countless people jobless. The government should look into the matter and help people come out of the problems they are facing.
Usama Mughal
Kandhkot
