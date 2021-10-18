Minority woes

Forced conversions are unconstitutional and a serious violation of human rights. In a true democratic state, the responsibility of protecting minorities lies with the state. Considering the current circumstances and the precarious situation of minority groups, the state must realise that it is time to take a firm stand to tackle this issue efficiently.
Our lawmakers need to unanimously pass an anti-forced conversion bill without any fear and pressure, and implement it in letter and spirit so that rights of all Pakistani citizens can be upheld.
M Shahjahan Memon
Kamber Ali Khan
