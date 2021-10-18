Unmoving movement

It seems as though the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is in a state of disarray, which is a good omen for the current regime. There is no denying the fact that the current regime has made the life of poor people quite difficult by pursuing flawed policies. Rapidly soaring prices of edibles and petroleum products have certainly been a burden to the poor. Keeping all the myriad of challenges in mind confronted by the incumbent regime, the way the PDM is responding seems like a halfhearted attempt.

It is really quite disappointing to note that the PDM has been striving hard to oust the sitting government for so long but all its planning and strategies seemingly going down the drain and rifts have been appearing in the ranks of the alliance. There doesn't seem any political will to dislodge the current regime as no serious attempts are being made to mobilise the people.

Sajjad Khattak

Attock