Covid-19 claims one more life in Sindh, 327 new patients diagnosed

One patient infected by the novel coronavirus died in Sindh during the previous 24 hours, lifting the death toll of the viral disease in the province to 7,530. In the meantime, 327 new cases of Covid-19 emerged in Sindh after 10,948 tests were conducted.

The information to this effect was shared by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued on Sunday. He said the fatality rate of Covid-19 in Sindh had been calculated to be 1.6 per cent.

The CM explained that the diagnosis of 327 Covid-19 patients through testing 10,948 samples meant that the current detection rate of Covid-19 in the province was 3 per cent. He added that so far 6,231,587 tests for Covid-19 had been conducted in the province, against which 464,896 patients diagnosed, of whom 96 per cent or 446,400 patients had recovered, including 216 during the previous 24 hours.

Currently, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Sindh was 10,966, Shah said, adding that of these patients, 10,687 were in home isolation, 251 at different hospitals and 28 in isolation centres. He said the condition of 247 patients was stated to be critical with 15 of them shifted onto ventilators.

According to Shah, of the 327 new cases, 57 were reported from Karachi, including 23 from District East, 12 from District Korangi, nine each from District Central and District South, and two each from District West and District Malir.

In the rest of Sindh, 64 new cases of Covid-19 was reported from Hyderabad district, 39 from Sujawal, 31 from Jamshoro, 30 from Naushehro Feroz, 20 from Nawabshah, 11 from Matiari, 10 each from Badin, Tharparkar and Sanghar, nine each from Mirpurkhas and Tando Allahyar, eight from Larkana, six each from Thatta and Tando Mohammad Khan, five from Umerkot, and one each from Jacobabad and Shikarpur districts.

The CM urged the people of Sindh to abide by the standard operating procedures issued by the government to save themselves and others from the contracting the contagious disease.