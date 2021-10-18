Traffic police announce road plan for Eid Milad-un-Nabi

The Karachi traffic police chief, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Iqbal Dara, has announced the traffic diversion plan for Eid Milad-un-Nabi that will be observed on Tuesday.

In a statement issued by the traffic police, DIG Dara said the Karachi traffic police had finalised the traffic arrangements for all the processions of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, 1443 Hijri. He added that the traffic plan would be implemented and monitored by the Traffic SSPs in their jurisdictions.

According to the traffic plan, the procession of the Dawat-e-Islami would start at 2:30pm and its route would include the Shaheed Masjid Kharadar, Plastic Market, Denso Hall, Light House, Saeed Manzil, Frere Chowk, Nasira School and Masjid Gulzar-e-Habib.

A procession would also be led by Moulana Akbar Dars at 2:30pm and its route would include the Memon Masjid, MA Jinnah Road, Tibet Centre, Regal Chowk, Shahrah-e-Liaquat, Fresco Chowk and Aram Bagh Masjid.

The procession of the Jamaat-e-Ahl-e-Sunnat Pakistan would be led by Shah Abdul Haq Qadri at 3pm. It would pass through the Memon Masjid, MA Jinnah Road, Capri Chowk, Numaish and Nishter Park.

As soon as the processions would proceed from the Shaheed Masjid Kharadar and Memon Masjid, all the vehicular traffic coming from the Lea Market, Aga Khan Jamaat Khana Kharadar, Crane Chowrangi, G Allana Road and Mai Kolachi sides would not be allowed to proceed towards MA Jinnah Road.

All the vehicular traffic coming from the Keamari side via Jinnah Bridge would not be allowed to proceed towards Tower and would be diverted towards alternative routes.

All roads, streets and lanes falling on both sides of the above routes of the procession would be closed for all types of vehicular traffic and sealed.

All type of vehicular traffic would be diverted to alternative roads, street and lanes from the following points from Tower up to Numaish and Nishtar Park: New Chali Light Signal, Arts Council, Chand Bibi Chowk, Tanga Stand Chowk, Crane Chowrangi, Lea Market, Jinnah Bridge, ICI Chowk, Sobhraj Chutomal Chowk, Anklesaria Hospital, Jubilee Cinema, Waheed Murad Chowk, Shalimar Chowk, Karachi Grammar School, Lucky Star, Lasbela, Teen Hatti, Binori Masjid Light Signal, Gurumandir, Society Light Signal, Noorani Kabab, Allah Wali Chowrangi,

Taj Complex, Saddar Dawakhana, Zauq-e-Shireen Cut, Aga Khan III Road, Jubilee Chowk and Britto signal.

All the vehicular traffic coming from University Road to MA Jinnah via PPP Chowrangi would not be allowed to proceed towards MA Jinnah Road and would be diverted from the underneath of the Jail flyover towards the flyover or Kashmir Road.

The vehicular Traffic coming from inside streets to the PPP Chowrangi would be diverted to Sharea Faisal via Shahrah-e-Quaideen or to Saddar Corridor-III via PPP Chowrangi.

The traffic coming from Gurumandir to MA Jinnah Road would be diverted to the Binori signal towards Jail. The vehicular traffic coming from Lasbela and Business Recorder Road would not be allowed to proceed towards MA Jinnah Road and would be diverted towards Jahangir Road, Jamshed Road or Binori signal to New MA Jinnah or the jail.

All lanes, roads and street of Bahadur Yar Jung Road from Gurumandir up to Mansfield Street would be completely closed.

The vehicular Traffic coming from Shahrah-e-Quaideen would not be allowed to proceed after Society signal and would be diverted towards Aysha Aziz Chowrangi or Kashmir Road.

As soon as the procession of Moulana Akbar Dars would start from the Memon Masjid, all kind of traffic coming from the Empress Market would be diverted towards Zaibunnisa Street, or from Shahrah-e-Liaquat towards Arambagh and Dr Ziauddin Road, or from Court Road towards MR Kiyani Chowk. No vehicle would be allowed to use the road from Tibet Chowk to Regal Chowk, and Regal Chowk to Arambagh Masjid.

The vehicular traffic coming from Nishter Road towards Kharadar would not be allowed to cross Lea Market and no vehicle would be allowed to proceed from Kharadar to Lea Market.

The traffic police have also advised the general public to not use the routes of the 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal processions for journey.

For any traffic-related assistance, the citizens can approach the traffic police through its helpline 1915, which is available round the clock, the statement read.