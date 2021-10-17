Restoration of internet service in South Waziristan sought

WANA: Local activists and workers of Pakistan People’s Party, Jamaat-e-Islami and students of colleges and universities took out a rally against the closure of internet and demanded restoration of 3G and 4G service in Wana, the headquarters of South Waziristan tribal district on Saturday.
A large number of PPP and JI activists and students participated in the rally, who later also staged a sit-in in Rustam Adda in Wana. PPP’s Imran Mukhlis Wazir and others said that business activities and studies of students of colleges and universities had badly affected due to closure of internet.
