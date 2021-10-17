Nation rendered sacrifices for peace: NA speaker

MINGORA: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar on Saturday said the nation rendered unmatched sacrifices for the restoration of peace to the country.

Addressing a gathering of the Young Parliamentarians Forum at Malam Jabba in Swat, he added that more than 70,000 Pakistanis sacrificed their lives for the sake of peace and security of the country.

“We need peace as it leads to prosperity and development. We also wish the restoration of peace in Afghanistan,” he said, adding that peace and development would have positive effects on the entire region.

He maintained that Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving hard for the development of the country.

“We are working for the economic development of the erstwhile Fata. The young parliamentarians should play their due role for the socioeconomic development of the tribal districts,” Asad Qaisar said

The speaker urged the young parliamentarians to work for the development of the state.

He added that international politics had changed in the last one decade, where Pakistan was an important player due to its strategic and geopolitical position.

Asad Qaisar admitted that the country was facing inflation and economic crisis.

He appealed to the nation to be calm and support the government to overcome the crises.

He pledged that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would solve the economic crisis and would put the country on the right track.

“Developed nations face hard times and crises to achieve their goals. The nation will witness that Imran Khan will eradicate corruption and put the country on the track of prosperity,” he added