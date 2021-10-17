Public fears tough days ahead after another hike in POL prices

Islamabad : The country is continuously going towards anarchy, elections, and collapsing of the present system because the public has started to come on roads, as people from different walks of life condemned the fresh hike in petroleum products prices and demanded of the government to revoke them as it would create unrest in the country.

The fresh hike in prices of petroleum products has created a sense of anxiety among citizens who fear another wave of inflation in the coming days. They condemned the rise in prices of oil products saying it will have repercussions regarding prices of daily commodities particularly kitchen items. Some of them even termed the revision in prices of petroleum products fortnightly a ploy of the sitting government to suck the life out of the common man.

All Pakistan Traders Association (Punjab) President Shirjeel Mir and All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) President Haji Muhammad Irshad have announced to start ‘Long March’ towards Parliament House after 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal. The Goods Transporters have also announced strike against POL prices in the country. All trade unions have invited public and opposition parties to come on roads after 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.

Punjab Bar Council (PBC) Vice Chairman Farhan Shahzad has condemned the PTI government and warned to provide public relief otherwise this situation will go to anarchy in the country. “If PTI government wants to stay, it should mend its policies otherwise this system would collapse anytime,” he warned.

The PTI government once again increased petrol prices by Rs10.49 per litre and that of high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs12.44 per litre. The new price of petrol is Rs137.79 per litre while high-speed diesel at Rs134.48 per litre. The prices of kerosene and light diesel oil (LDO) were increased by Rs10.95 and Rs8.84 per litre respectively. The new price of kerosene oil is Rs110.25 per litre and that of LDO is Rs108.35 per litre. This is perhaps the first time for which data is publicly available that all the four major petroleum products are being sold above Rs100 per litre in the country.

All Pakistan Traders Association (Punjab) President Sharjeel Mir has decided to start a revolution against the present government from April 21 (Thursday). He said that traders will come on roads against present circumstances. “We will come on roads on Thursday,” he warned.

All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) President Haji Muhammad Irshad has announced to start a revolution against the present government from Wednesday, April 20. He said that government employees from all four provinces would reach Islamabad for ‘Long March’ towards Parliament House. He said that ever-increasing POL prices, inflation, unemployment, and bad law and order situation have broken the back of a common man. “I am inviting the common public and all opposition parties to participate in Long March,” he said.

Even on the very first day in the revision of petroleum products on Saturday, the prices of all eatables increased manifold as 1-kilogram onion was being sold at Rs60 against Rs50 and potato at Rs70 against Rs50. Traders jacked up the prices of all vegetables and fruits. The long route transporters increased the rate of tickets by Rs30 while Good Transporters have increased their fare by 15 per cent after an increase in POL prices here on Saturday.

In fact, the transporters, traders, and the general public sharply reacted to fresh increase in fuel prices. Wagon owners and drivers protested at the termination points of their routes in the twin cities while public transport operators of the Rawalpindi division would be meeting at the Pirwadhai bus terminal to discuss the situation.

The general public and different political parties have established ‘Hunger Strike’ camps in different localities of the city and cantonment board against POL prices and ever-increasing inflation on Saturday.

The ‘Hunger Strike’ camps were set up here at Liaquat Bagh, Dhoke Syedan, and Kutcherry.

Pakistan Oil Tankers Association and All Pakistan Truck and Trailer Association also rejected the hike in prices of petroleum products.

Muttahida Naanbais Welfare Association (MNWA) President Shafiq Qureshi has announced a strike against the fresh hike in POL prices. He said that all trade unions would appear on roads after 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.

People from different walks of life including Riaz Ahmed, Muhammad Bashir, Mudasir Shah, Noor Wali, Muhammad Irfan, Adnan Sheikh, Babo Nawaz, Khurram Butt, Muhammad Hanif, Faheem Bangash, Muhammad Iqbal, and several others said that the PTI government has closed all ways of relief in the country. What the PTI government wants to do in this country only God knows better, people strongly denounced.

They said that the ‘mini-budgets’ have literally broken the back of a common man but the PTI government is taking this situation very lightly and its ministers are continuously giving allusive statements during TV talk shows and press conferences. The PTI government is not only mocking helpless people but registering baseless FIRs against people who are protesting against the government’s wrong policies, they added.