Two robbers held

Karachi
APP
October 17, 2021

The Pakistan Rangers and Sindh police in a joint operation arrested two wanted suspects Ataullah, alias Khan, and Sameer in the Ayub Goth area in Gadap Town on Saturday.

The operation was carried out on a tip-off. A spokesman for the Rangers said the suspects had robbed a fuel station within the limits of the Saeedabad police station on August 11. However, they were captured in CCTV footage that went viral on social media.

