Shah considering changing weight category

KARACHI: Two-time Olympian judoka Shah Hussain is considering changing his weight category for the forthcoming international events in order to prolong his career, which may go up to the next Olympics to be held in Paris in 2024.

“I am thinking of bringing my weight down from -100kg to 90kg and the coming Commonwealth Games and Asian Games may be my test events,” Shah told ‘The News’ in an interview from his hometown Tokyo on Saturday.

“I will have to reduce my weight by 27 kilogramme as after featuring in the Tokyo Olympics I have gained weight which is now 117 kg,” Shah said. “It would not be that easy to lose so much weight as it would make me weak. I have decided to do so because it is not now in my control to maintain the kind of power which I require for playing in the -100kg,” he added.

“The other reason is that mostly I am training here in Japan with short-statured fighters and in actual events I come across fighters of my height and weight. I want to reduce this gap,” Shah said.

“If I reduce it slowly and at the same time also get power then it will take a long time. I will have to follow the most appropriate procedure to do this,” Shah said.

However, he was quick to add that nothing was certain at this stage. “You are the first to whom I am disclosing my feelings. I have not consulted the federation, but I will do that before taking a decision which could favour Pakistan and me also,” he said.

Asked when anyone else plays in 90kg then what he will do, Shah said he thought Qaiser Afridi played in the 90kg but that he was young and growing and could opt for a heavy weight with ease. “Let’s see how it goes,” he said.

Shah has been a big name in Pakistan’s judo history. He is the first fighter in Pakistan’s judo history to have qualified for the Olympics — he made his debut in 2016 Rio Games. He repeated his stint by also playing in the Tokyo Olympics, again on the basis of the continental quota. However, he failed to deliver in both Olympics.

Shah started his training on Saturday for future assignments, including the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and South Asian Games.

“I have managed a training facility close to my house. I have to work very hard on my physical fitness and will then look how to move ahead,” said Shah, also the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games silver medallist.

“The Commonwealth Games and South Asian Games are my top targets. I will look if I am able to train well then definitely will go all out for the country in the Asian Games also,” Shah said. “There is a big medal chance for me in the Commonwealth Games. I will specifically plan for that and will try my best to pull off the desired results and rather will improve my previous performance which was a silver eight years ago in Glasgow,” Shah said.