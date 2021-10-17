Alternate routes

This is to draw the attention of the relevant authorities to an alternate to the Lai Expressway which is expected to cost about Rs55 billion to taxpayers. The present metro track which costs about Rs45 billion is a highly underutilised project.

With slight design changes, those tracks could be opened to cars and other small vehicles. It could surely serve as a fast track for daily commuters between the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Besides reducing traffic congestions, it could generate additional revenues by imposing reasonable toll taxes on users. Its location is ideal, starting from Rawalpindi Saddar to Blue Area, Islamabad. One hopes that the PTI government will take the more cost-efficient way out.

Khalid Ismail

Islamabad