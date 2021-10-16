Subzwari asks MQM-P workers to inform people about party’s achievements

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Senator Faisal Subzwari on Thursday said that with mere seven votes in the National Assembly, the party had succeeded in convincing the federal government to hold a fresh census in the country and establishing a university in Hyderabad.

He said this while addressing a gathering of party workers of Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

Subzwari asked the party workers to start preparations for the upcoming local government and general polls and inform the people about the party’s successes at various forums. “The party’s workers should prepare themselves for the local body elections and develop a method of regular communication with the people at the grassroots level.”

Without naming the Pak Sarzameen Party, the MQM-P senator said that baseless allegation of the anti-MQM-P elements who even could not get votes from their homes only reflected their sick mentality. “After being defeated in the political arena with humiliation, they have now come down to personalities but we do not need to be outraged and their sarcasm can neither diminish the popularity of the MQM-P.”

In separate gatherings in Landhi, Defence and Clifton, Orangi Town, Liaquatabad and North Karachi held on Thursday, MQM-P leaders Abubakar Siddiqui, Mehfooz Yar Khan, Khalid Sultan and others asked the party workers to go to the people and convey the party's vision of development to them.