Two wounded resisting mugging bids

Three people were wounded in separate firing incidents in the city on Friday.

According to the Jamshed Quarters police, 30-year-old Amar Abbas, son of Asif, was wounded for putting up resistance during a mugging bid on Jahangir Road. He was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) for medical treatment.

In a similar incident, Amjad, 27, son of Abdur Raheem, was wounded over offering resistance during a cash-snatching bid in the Sachal police remits. He was taken to the CHK for medical treatment.

Moreover, Asif Ali, 22, son of Mir Dost, got injured when a stray bullet hit him while he was on the rooftop of his house in Mehran Town, according to the Korangi Industrial Area police. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment.