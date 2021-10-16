Two wounded resisting mugging bids

Three people were wounded in separate firing incidents in the city on Friday.
According to the Jamshed Quarters police, 30-year-old Amar Abbas, son of Asif, was wounded for putting up resistance during a mugging bid on Jahangir Road. He was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) for medical treatment.
In a similar incident, Amjad, 27, son of Abdur Raheem, was wounded over offering resistance during a cash-snatching bid in the Sachal police remits. He was taken to the CHK for medical treatment.
Moreover, Asif Ali, 22, son of Mir Dost, got injured when a stray bullet hit him while he was on the rooftop of his house in Mehran Town, according to the Korangi Industrial Area police. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment.
Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Senator Faisal Subzwari on Thursday said that with mere seven votes in the National...
An interactive play highlighting the plight of vulnerable prisoners and their family members was performed at the...
Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said 40 more buses have arrived at the Karachi port for the Green Line section of the...
Speakers at a recent book-launch ceremony said that the post-cold war era was the most important period to understand...
Three people suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out at an LPG cylinder shop in Orangi Town on Friday.According...
The Sindh-Makran coast is prone to multiple natural hazards, including cyclones, torrential rains, monsoon depressions...