Mian Mir’s Urs concludes

LAHORE: The two-day 398th annual Urs of 17th century Sufi saint Hazrat Mian Mir concluded Friday with special prayers for the prosperity, solidarity and unity of Pakistan, the Muslim Ummah and especially for the Muslims living in India, Palestine, Myanmar, Iraq and other parts of the world.

Special prayers were led by Mufti Iqbal Kharal, Khateeb of Mian Mir Masjid, while thousands of devotees coming from all parts of the country performed traditional rituals, including lighting earthen lamps, performing traditional dance (Dhammaal), distributing free food (langar) etc.

During the seminars and discussions, the preachers and scholars highlighted the teachings and the life of the saint who was prominent among those who spread the message of Islam and peace in the sub-continent.

The concluding ceremony included a Mehfil-e-Samaa and Mehfil-e-Milad.

Many prominent members of the Sikh community also visited the shrine to pay homage to the saint. Hazrat Mian Mir is known to have laid the foundation stone of Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple), Amritsar, at the request of the fifth Sikh Guru Arjan Dev in 1588. The shrine of Hazrat Mian Mir was built on the orders of his devotee, Mughal emperor Shah Jehan whose son Dara Shikoh completed it in 1640.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar visited the shrine to monitor the security arrangements and performance of the police personnel.