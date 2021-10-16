PAL to hold Naatia mushaira on Oct 22

Islamabad : Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) would organise an online international ‘naatia mushaira’ on October 22 in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nab (Peace Be upon Him).

Eminent scholars Tabish Alwari, Jalil Aali, Hamid Amravi, Jamshed Masroar and Sadiq Jamil would preside over the ‘mushaira’.

Chairman Islamic Ideology Qibla Ayaz, renowned scholar Ayub Khawar, Naseem Sahar, Nasir Ali Syed, Dr. Akhtar Shumar, Ijaz Kanwar Raja, Musarat Jabeen Zehra and Shaukat Ali Naz would be chief guests on the occasion.

Eminent scholar Zakiya Ghazal, Dr. Nasreen Haseeb Anbar, Dr. Father Abbas, Qaiser Wajadi, Iqbal Naveed, Sabir Raza, Dr. Anbar Abid and Yadullah Haider would be guests of honour in ‘mushaira’.

Chairman PAL Dr. Yousaf Khushk said that eminent poets would recite their fresh 'Naatia Kalams' in ‘mushaira’. He said that 'naat' connects younger generations with rich traditions of Islamic culture.