Introductory talk on 2 books

LAHORE : Punjab University Library Book Club organised an introductory talk on two books.

The books of the month were “Lahore Aik Shehr-e-Bemisal” by Ahmed Saeed and “Girl, woman, other” by Bernardine Evaristo. PU Department of History & Pakistan Studies Chairman Prof Dr Mahboob Hussain presented the talk on the book “Lahore Aik Shehr-e-Bemisal”.

He informed that the book is a multi-volume source and presents an authentic account of the cultural and social history of the City. The introduction to the English book was presented by Zoya Jamil Chaudhry. She beautifully presented the subject of the novel which has multiple notions.