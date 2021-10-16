Dubai Expo preparations discussed

LAHORE : The 6th meeting of the steering committee at Dubai Expo was held under the chair of Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal at Civil Secretariat Friday.

Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal, secretaries for industries & commerce and information and culture, directors of Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

Punjab Board of Investment and Trade CEO Dr Arfa Iqbal briefed about the preparations for the departments’ participation in Dubai Expo. The report of the visit of the advance team was also presented in the meeting. Addressing the meeting, Aslam Iqbal said that international investors would be made aware of Punjab's investor-friendly environment through Dubai Expo. He said that all the chambers of the province would also be fully represented. Investment opportunities in various sectors would also be highlighted through documentaries, he added. The provincial minister directed the government departments to take immediate steps for participation in the event.