Aseefa condoles with AQ Khan’s daughter

ISLAMABAD: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former President Asif Ali Zardari, visited the residence of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan to express condolences with his daughter.

She prayed to Almighty Allah to keep the departed soul in the eternal peace and grant fortitude to the aggrieved family. The former deputy chairman of the Senate, Saleem Mandviwala accompanied Aseefa Bhutto Zardari during the visit.