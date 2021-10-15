RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday witnessed the commissioning of state-of-the-art Chinese-origin HQ-9/P HIMADS (high to medium air defence system) into the Pakistan Army Air Defence at the Air Defence Centre in Karachi.

Lieutenant General Hamooduz Zaman Khan, commander Army Air Defence Command, briefed the COAS about the strategic weapon system. On arrival, the COAS laid a floral wreath at the Shuhada monument.

The induction of HIMADS will significantly enhance the Comprehensive Layered Integrated Air Defence (CLIAD) shield of aerial frontiers of Pakistan as the system is fully integrated through a well-knit digitised system on its inventory. Capable of intercepting multiple air targets including aircrafts, cruise missiles and beyond visual range weapons at ranges over 100 kilometres with the single shot kill probability, HQ-9/P is considered a strategic long range surface to air missile with remarkable flexibility and precision.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said the induction of high-tech systems will make Pakistan’s air defence impenetrable in the emerging threat scenario. Highlighting the criticality of air defence in the overall defence of motherland, he said an exemplary synergy between the Pakistan Air Force and the Pakistan Army Air Defence makes the country’s air defence impregnable. He said the Pakistan–China strategic partnership and defence collaboration is a factor of stability in the region. Senior officials from China were present on the occasion.