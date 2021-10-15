Extensive inspection in Islamabad to prevent spread of dengue

Islamabad : In the light of decisions taken at a meeting chaired by the CDA chairman Amir Ali Ahmed who is also Chief Commissioner Islamabad, the Islamabad administration undertook an extensive inspection of the sites that could be vulnerable to the spread of dengue fever across the city and rural areas.

According to Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat, nine people were arrested along with the registration of one FIR for violation of Section 144 during inspection of different sites. The teams inspected 61 tyre shops, 43 auto workshops, 34 service stations, 28 construction sites, and 24 junkyards. Hamza said that seven premises were sealed while an Rs150,000 fine was also imposed.

Meanwhile, the review meeting chaired by the CDA chairman was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Director General Health (MCI), District Health Officer and officers of Capital Development Authority and other concerned formations. The meeting was informed that the process of fogging and spraying activities started earlier is being carried out all over the city.

The meeting was further informed that strict monitoring and surveillance is being ensured in dengue sensitive areas like sector I-10 and Taramari and spray and fogging is being carried out on regular basis.

The meeting was further informed that total of 368 teams comprising of 541 personnel are busy in fumigation, sampling, awareness, and social mobilization is also being carried out in addition to these activities.

It was also informed that due to strict monitoring and effective steps declining trend has been observed in the dengue positive reported cases in the federal capital. Islamabad chief commissioner directed the concerned formations for early completion of fogging and spraying in the rest of the areas of the city and utilize all available resources in this regard.

The chair further directed all departments to maintain effective liaison and coordinated efforts to eliminate dengue from the federal capital. The chief commissioner said that CDA and ICT will provide all possible support to the Ministry of Health Services Regulations and Coordination to complete this task effectively.