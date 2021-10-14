Govt striving to rebuild earthquake-hit schools in Hazara: CS

MANSEHRA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz on Wednesday said that the provincial government was striving hard to reconstruct the schools, which were destroyed in the 2005 devastating earthquake.

“The financial restraint is no issue in the reconstruction of the leftover schools as the government has released Rs1 billion funds last week. And I am optimistic that all the remaining schools in various stages of reconstruction would be completed in the stipulated period given by the Supreme Court of Pakistan,” he told reporters after formally launching the educational session at the newly- reconstructed girls primary school in Kotli Sheikhabad area near here.

The chief secretary, who also visited the under-construction schools in parts of Mansehra, said that around 200 schools, which Erra didn’t include in its reconstruction strategy in the Hazara division, were rebuilt and the rest were in various stages of reconstruction.